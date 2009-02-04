US OEMs to cut staff in Ireland

US based IBM is seeking 120 voluntary redundancies at its technology campus in Dublin. Also US maker of medical devices, Boston Scientific s closing a plant in Letterkenny,

IBM plans to transfer its high-end server manufacturing to Singapore by 2010. IBM will continue to provide low-end power-based systems manufacturing at the plant.



US based medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific is closing its plant in Letterkenn, Ireland in 2010. Most of the manufacturing at the Letterkenny plant will be switched to the Galway facility. The Letterkenny plant has 120 employees. Those will be offered to voluntarily move to the Galway plant.