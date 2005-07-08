Printar hires new VP Sales and Marketing

Printar Ltd., a manufacturer of digital printing equipment for the PCB industry, has announced that Mr. Jean-Marc Blum has joined the company as corporate VP Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Blum will oversee all sales and marketing activities for Printar's PCB customers worldwide. He will be responsible for building on Printar's current success as well as delivering additional PCB digital printing applications to sustain the company's projected growth.



Prior to joining Printar, Mr. Blum held different positions in Technology Development, Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Scitex Vision, a major player in digital printing, for the past 10 years. He holds a BSc Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Diploma in Business Administration from the Technion, Haifa, Israel.