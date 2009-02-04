What happens at Celestica, Ireland?

The Canada based EMS-provider has asked all employees to attend a general meeting at the facility tonight.

The management in Galway, Irelend had decided last week to reduce working hours for its 380 staff. Celestica was the main EMS-provider for HP, before the company announced plans to move production to Asia. Although employees were reluctant to elaborate on tonight's meeting, they admitted that the facility was not doing great in recent months.