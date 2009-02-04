Panasonic to close 27 facilities

The Japanese company is to lay off 15.000 staff worldwide (by the end of March 2010) and close 27 of its facilities by the end of March this year.

Panasonic currently has approximately 300,000 employees worldwide. The planned job cuts are scheduled until March 2010; half of which will affect Japanese employees. As a further part of its cost cutting measures, Panasonic - based in Osaka; Japan - will close 13 of its Japanese and 14 of its foreign facilities.