Sanmina-SCI to lay off 550 staff in Hungary

The EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI is to lay off 550 staff at its manufacturing facility in Tatabánya, Hungary.

The local newswire MTI reported – citing anonymous sources - that Sanmina-SCI has already informed the local labour office about its plans.



The company already reduced staff numbers at Tatabánya in November last year. Although 400 employees were registered to go, only 160 were eventually laid off. The company is also rumoured to lay off 150 staff at its Miskolc facility, although no specific information is known.