SMARTRAC begins volume production in the US

SMARTRAC, a manufacturer and supplier of RFID components, has completed the build-up of its factory in Chanhassen, Minnesota, and started volume production of secure RFID components.

Approximately 800.000 RFID inlays have already been produced in the company's certified high security production facility. Significant production quantities thereof have been delivered for Government applications.



"We are glad that the ramp-up and certification stage has been successfully completed and that we are now able to meet the market demand," says Manfred Rietzler, Chief Technology Officer of SMARTRAC. "With the site in the U.S. we now have a network of high security production facilities in place that covers Asia, Europe and America."



SMARTRAC acquired HEI's RFID division in the U.S. in 2007. The production site subsequently has been converted to the specific requirements and furnished with the machinery and equipment necessary for mass production of RFID inlays with the company's proprietary and patented wire-embedding technology. In addition, several certification processes had to be completed before the site was able to take up volume production for the highly attractive U.S. market.