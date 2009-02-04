picoChip appoints Icera co-founder as new CEO

picoChip has appointed Nigel Toon to be the company’s President and CEO and member of its Board, replacing Guillaume d'Eyssautier. He joins picoChip from Icera, which he co-founded and where he was VP Sales and Marketing before heading the company’s Phone Business Unit.

Jonathan Brooks, Chairman of the Board for picoChip, said: "picoChip has made fantastic progress over the last few years and has established itself as a leader in key wireless markets. We are delighted that Nigel has joined the company as CEO. With a track record in senior management positions at large public semiconductor companies and recent experience in building a fabless semiconductor business, Nigel is the ideal candidate to lead picoChip going forward."



Nigel Toon said about his new role: "picoChip has established a market-leading position in semiconductor solutions for the fast growing wireless femtocell market and also has technology leadership in multi-core DSP technology. The combination of strong systems capability combined with a core technology that has broad application is unique. I look forward to making use of my experience of both the wireless and reprogrammable markets to drive picoChip’s continued success.”



Prior to taking over at picoChip, Nigel Toon served as VP Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Icera Inc. where he was a member of the Board of Directors and a founder of the company. Most recently he was Vice President and General Manager for the Phone Business Unit at Icera. Prior to Icera he was Vice President and Managing Director for Altera Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTR) responsible for its European business unit.



“We thank Guillaume d'Eyssautier for his tremendous contribution and all he has accomplished for picoChip over the last four years,” added Jonathan Brooks. “He helped establish picoChip as a key global player in the femtocell market. We wish him continued success in the future.”



Peter Claydon, co-Founder and COO, added: “We are delighted to welcome Nigel to picoChip: his experience with highly relevant markets will be of invaluable help as picoChip moves into high volume with femtocells.”