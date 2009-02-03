ST to lay off 1300 in Malta & Morocco

ST – the biggest private employer in Malta – is said to implement downsizing plans for its facility Kirkop (Malta) as well as reducing staff numbers in Malta and Morocco.

It was said that the company was to reduce staff numbers across Morocco and Malta by 1,300. A report of MaltaToday states that ST was also to cut shifts on one of its production lines, due to the lack of work. The production line used to operate Monday to Saturday on 4 shifts per employee. This will be reduced to Monday to Friday on 3 shifts.