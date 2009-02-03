VOGT electronic lays off in Slovenia

Germany based EMS-provider Vogt electronic will implement staff reductions at its facility in Blejska Dobrava, Slovenia. The location is part of the company's Components division.

VOGT electronic d.o.o. Slovenija is to lay off 55 employees at its facility in Blejska Dobrava, Slovenia. This will mainly affect femal staff. The job cuts will be implemented in February and March this year.