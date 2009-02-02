RS Components plans 140 new jobs at Nuneaton

While reducing staff numbers in Corby, Northamptonshire, the distributor RS Components said it plans to add 140 jobs at is Nuneaton facility in Warwickshire.

Components General Manager Paul Quested is cited in the Coventry Telegraph in saying: “It goes without saying that we deeply regret the impact on the community of Corby." The distributor is to lay off 340 full-time staff at its main facility in Corby, while it plans to add 140 to its current 350 staff at Nuneaton. The proposed new jobs will be mainly created in the warehouse.