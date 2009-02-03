LG slows down production in Poland

LG is said to have send employees on temporary holidays. Additional to that, the LCD manufacturer is to implement a 4-days work week for its employees.

Poland based Gazeta Wyborcza cites unknown sources from the Polish trade union Solidarności in saying: "Four days of work. This indicates that there are problems with orders and what has already been produced can't be sold. People are being sent home." It is rumoured that LG is asking employees to agree to change from full-time work to a 4-day working schedule.



Additional to that, LG is in negotiation with the Polish government about layoffs. LG - when investing Poland in 2005 - received government grants. Conditions were that its employment level should not fall with more than 10%. However, LG is rumoured to lay off /or employ less than the conditions would allow. 'The Polish Ministry of Economy said that it was open to discussions, but will require the investor to meet previous promises.