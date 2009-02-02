Tyco Electronics to close Cheney Manor production

The US-based component maker Tyco Electronics is to close its Cheney Manor production by the end of the year.

Around 180 employees will be affected by the closure of the Cheney Manor site. All production will be transferred to the Czech Republic, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2009. The component maker also announced an additional 80 redundancies at its Dorcan facility.



The remaining staff at the Cheney Manor facility is planned to move to the Dorcan site (both facilities located in the Swindon area) in 2010, stated Mick Ratcliffe, Corporate Communications at Tyco Electronics.