Electronics Production | February 02, 2009
Nokia threatens to leave Finland
Mobile phone giant Nokia has threatened to leave Finland if the country would not change the law that blocks companies to monitor employee e-mail traffic, reports the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.
The bill, also known as Lex Nokia, would give employers the right to go through data on employee e-mails. The law is meant to prevent trade secrets from leaking out. Experts have criticised the bill vehemently, arguing that it violates basic law. The new law would mean that companies are allowed to monitor their employee's email traffic; including the names of sender and recipient, the time it was sent and the size of any attachments.
However, the Nokia spokesperson was cited in an AFP article as saying that the "Helsingin Sanomat article is quite polemic. It contains many mistakes and misunderstandings."
Nokia generates around €1.3 billion in tax revenues and employs around 16,000 people in Finland, alone. The parliament is to decide on the law reform in a few weeks; although the law is expected to be adopted.
