The New Electronics - Antidote to the Recession

Many of today's electronic and electric devices are being banned to reduce global warming or poisoning or both, from the cadmium sulphide battery to the plasma television and incandescent lamp. Unfortunately, some "solutions" replace one problem with another such as the compact fluorescent lamp containing the poison mercury and glass.

However, there is good news, every year during the next ten years will see the rollout of totally new electronic and electrical devices that will tackle these challenges, but also offer magical new capability. This is the New Electronics.



Everyone from architects to toy designers, brand managers, the food industry and doctors will have to think in a very different way if they are to use these breakthroughs to the best advantage. They include wearable, implantable for life, stretchable, tightly rollable, disposable, biodegradable and edible electronics. Much is profitable now; much will create new billion dollar businesses within ten years.



Source: Raghu Das, CEO, IDTechEx