EBV Elektronik establish RFID sales team

EBV Elektronik has established an RFID sales team to concentrate solely on RFID customers and opportunities in EMEA. This team is helping to realise the potential of RFID applications, to select the right components and collaborating with the user in producing customised system solutions.

"We recommend the necessary RFID technology and expertise, and as a system supplier, we also have a comprehensive range of appropriate solutions. Large companies benefit from this service, as do small-to-medium sized enterprises for which we can facilitate entry into RFID technology. This is the only way to ensure that the potential of RFID technology actually bears fruit and is successfully implemented for all those involved," says Slobodan Puljarevic, CEO and president of EBV. "The important factor of our new RFID sales team is the international presence of EBV in EMEA, making it possible to simplify and accelerate the flow of a company's goods across national borders using RFID."



The RFID boom is just beginning

The increase in the global flow of goods; the ever more stringent product traceability requirements and the need for efficient production processes all demand an information system that can reliably identify deliveries and individual products as well as specific data. Radio frequency identification, or RFID, provides these options, which is why the market for them is accelerating. Research figures show that the RFID boom is just beginning: According to a study by IDTechEx, the global RFID market, which presently is $5.29 billion, is projected to grow more than five times that amount over the next 10 years.



The launch of this dedicated RFID sales team will not be the only EBV action in this market sector: the current issue of the knowledge magazine 'The Quintessence' is dedicated to the subject of RFID technology and will soon be followed by further projects.