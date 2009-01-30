Dell with iPhone copy

Computer manufacturer Dell is to release its first mobile phone already in a month's time. Rumours have been going round for quite a while, that Dell plans to enter the mobile phone market.

It will involve a series of smartphones - one of which is said to have similarities to Apple's big seller iPhone - the Wall Street Journal reports. All prototypes feature software from both Microsoft and Google. Dell has not decided on how and if to begin production and sale on a bigger scale.



However, Dell is not the only computer manufacturer rumoured to enter the mobile phone market; Acer is to be on its way too.