New positions at Aspocomp

Tore Wiberg has been appointed Marketing & Sales Director and Heinz Mapre has been appointed as Account Manager at Aspocomp Oulu Oy.

Tore Wiberg has worked for Selmic Oy during the last one and a half years as sales manager. Before this, Tore Wiberg obtained 15 years of experience in various senior positions at Aspocomp Group Oyj. He works in Sweden via Aspocomp AB, a subsidiary of Aspocomp Oulu Oy.



Heinz Marpe has worked previously for Aspocomp Group Oyj. Heinz Marpe has over 15 years experience of sales activities in the printed circuit boards. He works in Germany via Aspocomp GmbH, a subsidiary of Aspocomp Oulu Oy.