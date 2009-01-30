Hellermann Tyton invests in Poland

Hellerman Tyton has been approved to construct a new facility within the Łódź Special Economic Zone. The cable and accessories producer will invest 66 mln zł.

Hellerman Tyton acquired permission for the investment in Łódż SSE. The company is a producer of wires and cables, as well as cable accessories like fixing, holding, protection, marking and installation elements. Additionally, the company recently developed data transfer systems. According to information that evertiq received, the planned investment will reach 66 million zł. The new facility will employ 155 people and is scheduled to start production in 2010.