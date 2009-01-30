Jabil to lay off 807 in Kwidzyn, Poland

The management of the Polish facility in Kwidzyn informed employees, that the facility will see 807 redundancies. The decision was attributed to a drastic decrease of orders from a major client.

According to information that evertiq received, the management of Polish facility has organised internal meeting this week, during which employees were informed that 807 people will be lay off. The redundancies will affect 400 blue and 400 white collars workers. As a reason for this measure, the management named the drastic decrease of orders from its main customer, which generated more than 50% of revenues for the Polish facility.



This information has now been confirmed by the Polish management of Jabil. "Regarding constantly changing market demand, Jabil is forced to adjust its activity scale to the current needs of our customers. Present market conditions imply the necessity for a staff reduction in our facility in Kwidzyn. Jabil proposes the reduction of 807 employees and will start a consultation process with employee representatives. Jabil currently employs 3472 staff in Kwidzyn. The proposal is only based on economic conditions and doesn’t reflect the diligence or the engagement of our employees", a Jabil spokesperson told evertiq.