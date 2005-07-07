RoHS Summer School Webcast Series

These days summer school can benefit more than just your children. This summer, IPC is hosting a series of webcasts on lead free legislation.

Whether you have a compliance plan in place or are just getting started, you will find this webcast a way to get up to speed on this still-evolving regulation.Covering a brief background to the Directive, the establishment of the Directive's maximum concentration values, the current list and status of the exempted applications, approaches for demonstrating compliance, impact on component suppliers, and the latest progress on transposition into Member State legislation, this webcast will provide the information needed to comply with the RoHS Directive.This webcast will provide an update on Materials Declaration standards activity and will introduce the new IPC tool for exchanging information about product materials content.As a participating member of the supply chain, the discussion leader of this webcast has an intimate knowledge of how to prepare meeting the EU legislation without the paranoia that is presently griping a global community.The United Kingdom's guidelines on RoHS Compliance and other compliance schemes recognize the need for materials declarations to be verified through laboratory analysis. This webcast will present the IEC's draft standard on test methods for regulated substances in electrical, electronic and electrotechnical products, discuss the test procedure flow and the test methods proposed.Adding automation to materials declaration process will set, simplify, and streamline the materials declaration process.