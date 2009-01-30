Elcoteq to lay off 366 in Russia

The Finland based EMS-provider Elcoteq is to lay off 366 staff at their facility in St.Petersburg, Russia.

This will affect the entire production staff. Only specialist nd technical personnel will be kept to ensure that possible future projects as well as the functioning of the facility. However Elcoteq's deputy general told the newspaper that the EMS-provider does not plan to close the company's operations in the city, said the St.Petersburg Times.



As reported earlier this month, Elcoteq is to reduce staff numbers by 5000, due to a decrease in orders and the general economic situation. It also initated measures for a temporary production halt.