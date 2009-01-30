Optocap with ISO 9001:2000

Optocap, an Assembly and Packaging Sub-Contractor for precision Opto and Microelectronic devices, now holds the globally recognized ISO 9001:2000 certification for its Quality Management System.

This registration certifies that the policies, practices and procedures follow internationally respected best practices for the design, development, manufacturing and test of its customer’s products.



“Achieving ISO 9001 is in line with Optocap’s strategy of supporting the growing requirements of our customers for Optocap to assist with all aspects of product development, including volume manufacturing” said David Ruxton, CEO of Optocap Ltd. “It also shows our customer base our on-going commitment to continual process improvements and supporting their needs for more efficient, cost effective, precision assembly services.”



Optocap was established in 2003 to support companies commercialize their technology through advanced assembly and packaging solutions. Optocap Limited develops advanced device packaging solutions for the communications, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive markets worldwide. Working on optoelectronic, microelectronic, MEMS and biotech devices, micro displays and sensors, Optocap's expertise in packaging solutions spans the development process: from design consultancy through prototyping, qualification, failure analysis, volume manufacturing, reliability testing and transfer to low-cost volume manufacture.