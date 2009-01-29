Electronics Production | January 29, 2009
Thomson with liquidity problems
The French specialist in digital film technology Thomson is facing a serious liquidity crisis and is negotiating with the banks on debt restructuring.
Based on preliminary unaudited financial data, Thomson’s estimated net debt at December 31, 2008 was approximately €2.1 billion, corresponding to a gross debt of approximately €2.9 billion and a cash position of approximately €0.8 billion.
At December 31, 2008, following the drawdown of the remaining balance on its syndicated credit facility, Thomson’s cash position amounted to €775 million.
Some of the company’s financing agreements (private placement notes) contain covenants requiring the net debt to net worth ratio as at December 31, 2008 not to exceed 1:1. This ratio will be measured based on the company’s 2008 audited consolidated financial statements when available. Based on preliminary unaudited data, it is likely that when the 2008 audited consolidated financial statements are completed and available at the latest by the end of April 2009, this covenant will be breached. Thomson intends to engage with the noteholders to discuss a resolution of any potential future covenant breach so as to avoid a decision by the noteholders to accelerate the notes, which could trigger acceleration of substantially all of the Group’s senior debt.
In any case, reinforcing Thomson’s financial flexibility requires the improvement of its balance sheet and is key to the implementation of the Group’s strategy. The Group is reaching out to its principal creditors and potential equity investors to present its strategic framework, engage in a dialogue regarding the Company's balance sheet and address any question of a potential future breach of the net debt to net worth covenant. At this stage, it is not possible to predict the outcome of these upcoming discussions.
Strategic Framework
As part of an in-depth operational and financial review covering the whole business, the Board of Directors has approved the strategic framework proposed by the Chief Executive Officer.
The Group has decided to focus on providing services to content creators, leveraging its position as a world leader in this area, the strength of the Technicolor brand with film and television studios, and its technological assets. Thomson will support and assist its customers in their transition towards a digital and electronic environment, through production, post-production, and physical and digital content distribution. The Group will thus strengthen its market position and growth opportunities in all activities associated with content creators.
Thomson’s research activities will underpin this strategic framework and will thus reinforce the Group’s patent licensing business.
Asset Disposals
The Board of Directors has approved the CEO’s proposal to divest its non-strategic operations. These assets, which include Grass Valley and PRN, accounted for approximately 1€ billion of sales in 2008. These disposals will be made in accordance with applicable local labour laws in countries where Thomson operates.
Frederic Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson, commented: “Today we announce the refocusing of our business on content creators, leveraging our technological expertise and our positioning with network operators. Strengthening our balance sheet is the precondition to implementing this strategic framework.”
At December 31, 2008, following the drawdown of the remaining balance on its syndicated credit facility, Thomson’s cash position amounted to €775 million.
Some of the company’s financing agreements (private placement notes) contain covenants requiring the net debt to net worth ratio as at December 31, 2008 not to exceed 1:1. This ratio will be measured based on the company’s 2008 audited consolidated financial statements when available. Based on preliminary unaudited data, it is likely that when the 2008 audited consolidated financial statements are completed and available at the latest by the end of April 2009, this covenant will be breached. Thomson intends to engage with the noteholders to discuss a resolution of any potential future covenant breach so as to avoid a decision by the noteholders to accelerate the notes, which could trigger acceleration of substantially all of the Group’s senior debt.
In any case, reinforcing Thomson’s financial flexibility requires the improvement of its balance sheet and is key to the implementation of the Group’s strategy. The Group is reaching out to its principal creditors and potential equity investors to present its strategic framework, engage in a dialogue regarding the Company's balance sheet and address any question of a potential future breach of the net debt to net worth covenant. At this stage, it is not possible to predict the outcome of these upcoming discussions.
Strategic Framework
As part of an in-depth operational and financial review covering the whole business, the Board of Directors has approved the strategic framework proposed by the Chief Executive Officer.
The Group has decided to focus on providing services to content creators, leveraging its position as a world leader in this area, the strength of the Technicolor brand with film and television studios, and its technological assets. Thomson will support and assist its customers in their transition towards a digital and electronic environment, through production, post-production, and physical and digital content distribution. The Group will thus strengthen its market position and growth opportunities in all activities associated with content creators.
Thomson’s research activities will underpin this strategic framework and will thus reinforce the Group’s patent licensing business.
Asset Disposals
The Board of Directors has approved the CEO’s proposal to divest its non-strategic operations. These assets, which include Grass Valley and PRN, accounted for approximately 1€ billion of sales in 2008. These disposals will be made in accordance with applicable local labour laws in countries where Thomson operates.
Frederic Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson, commented: “Today we announce the refocusing of our business on content creators, leveraging our technological expertise and our positioning with network operators. Strengthening our balance sheet is the precondition to implementing this strategic framework.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments