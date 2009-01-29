SMT & Inspection | January 29, 2009
ASM and University of Helsinki renew research agreement on Atomic Layer Deposition
ASM International and the University of Helsinki have renewed their long-term research agreement in the field of Atomic Layer Deposition for another 5-years.
Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is an advanced technology for depositing thin film materials one atom at a time, for use in integrated circuits and other applications. ASM and the University of Helsinki have been pioneers in ALD technology for two decades.
ASM CTO, Ivo Raaijmakers, commented: "The cooperation of University basic ALD research and ASM equipment development has proved very successful in bringing ALD process technology to the semiconductor industry since this project began in 2004. It has also strengthened our portfolio of intellectual property rights in this process technology platform. Recently, the accord has generated some key innovations in such areas as noble metals and phase change materials deposition, previously thought impossible with ALD, which are currently under study for high volume manufacturing".
"In the current global situation of fragmented research funding, this agreement is exceptional both in terms of length and volume", commented Professors Markku Leskelä and Mikko Ritala, the heads of the ALD research group at the Laboratory of Inorganic Chemistry at the University. "We and our students also greatly appreciate the kind of collaboration with industry that takes us to the area where basic and applied research becomes mixed. The questions we deal with in our research are fundamental by their nature, yet their solutions may find rapid use in future semiconductor devices."
