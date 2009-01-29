Jabil to lay off 3000 worldwide

The US-based EMS-provider is to lay off 3000 of its worldwide workforce, which will affect 10 of its global manufacturing sites.

The majority of the jobs - 10% - will be lost in the company's US-operations. Jabil currently employs 85,000 people worldwide. The measure is to align manufacturing sites to the current demand situation, as well as to increase operational efficiency. Jabil expects to save $55 million a year as a result of the cuts.