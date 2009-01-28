Electronics Production | January 28, 2009
Flextronics: net income down 50%
EMS-provider Flextronics has posted a 3Q/2008 net income of $127 million; down 50% compared to the same quarter in 2007 with $250 million.
Net sales for the third quarter ended December 31, 2008 were $8.2 billion compared to net sales for the third quarter ended December 31, 2007 of $9.1 billion. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter ended December 31, 2008 was $185.8 million with an adjusted operating margin of 2.3%, compared to adjusted operating income of $300.1 million and an adjusted operating margin of 3.3% one year ago. Adjusted net income for the third quarter ended December 31, 2008 was $126.8 million and adjusted EPS was $0.16, compared to $249.9 million and $0.30, respectively, for the year ago quarter.
Flextronics recorded a non-cash charge in the amount of $5.9 billion in the third quarter ended December 31, 2008, to write-off the entire carrying value of its goodwill. The impairment charge was driven by a significant decrease in the Company's valuation compared to the quarter ended September 27, 2008 primarily due to declines in the stock market and adverse macroeconomic conditions that contributed to an overall reduction in demand for the Company's offerings. These conditions resulted in a significant decrease in the Company's market capitalization and required management to perform an interim goodwill impairment test during the December quarter, which resulted in a determination that all of the Company's goodwill was impaired. This non-cash charge does not impact the Company's normal business operations, liquidity or availability under its credit facilities.
Additionally, during the quarter the Company recognized a distressed customer charge of approximately $145 million associated with the filing for bankruptcy by Nortel. This charge is comprised of $47 million of provisions for pre-bankruptcy accounts receivable and $98 million for the write-down of inventory. The bankruptcy proceedings are in the early stages and management will continue to monitor and re-evaluate the situation and will refine its estimates, if and when better information presents itself. Flextronics has been selected to serve as a member and Chairperson of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in Nortel's U.S. Chapter 11 cases.
On December 30, 2008, Flextronics announced the results of its previously announced cash tender offer for up to $250.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1% convertible subordinated notes due August 1, 2010. The Company accepted for purchase approximately $259,999,000 in aggregate principal amount of notes validly tendered and not withdrawn at a purchase price of $870 per $1,000 principal amount, or $226.2 million. As a result of the tender offer, the Company recognized a net gain of approximately $28.1 million net of transaction costs and the write-off of related debt issuance costs. As of December 31, 2008 $240.0 million of these notes remain outstanding.
Flextronics recorded a non-cash charge in the amount of $5.9 billion in the third quarter ended December 31, 2008, to write-off the entire carrying value of its goodwill. The impairment charge was driven by a significant decrease in the Company's valuation compared to the quarter ended September 27, 2008 primarily due to declines in the stock market and adverse macroeconomic conditions that contributed to an overall reduction in demand for the Company's offerings. These conditions resulted in a significant decrease in the Company's market capitalization and required management to perform an interim goodwill impairment test during the December quarter, which resulted in a determination that all of the Company's goodwill was impaired. This non-cash charge does not impact the Company's normal business operations, liquidity or availability under its credit facilities.
Additionally, during the quarter the Company recognized a distressed customer charge of approximately $145 million associated with the filing for bankruptcy by Nortel. This charge is comprised of $47 million of provisions for pre-bankruptcy accounts receivable and $98 million for the write-down of inventory. The bankruptcy proceedings are in the early stages and management will continue to monitor and re-evaluate the situation and will refine its estimates, if and when better information presents itself. Flextronics has been selected to serve as a member and Chairperson of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in Nortel's U.S. Chapter 11 cases.
On December 30, 2008, Flextronics announced the results of its previously announced cash tender offer for up to $250.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1% convertible subordinated notes due August 1, 2010. The Company accepted for purchase approximately $259,999,000 in aggregate principal amount of notes validly tendered and not withdrawn at a purchase price of $870 per $1,000 principal amount, or $226.2 million. As a result of the tender offer, the Company recognized a net gain of approximately $28.1 million net of transaction costs and the write-off of related debt issuance costs. As of December 31, 2008 $240.0 million of these notes remain outstanding.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments