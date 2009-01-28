Elcoteq to lay off in Richardson, USA

The Finland based EMS-provider Elcoteq is to lay off 96 employees at its facility in Richardson, USA.

Elcoteq is said to initiating a mass layoff to deal with economic concerns, the Dallas Business Journal reports, citing a company "WARN" letter to the Texas Workforce Commission. The 96 layoffs in Richardson will affect the entire staff of its engineering services center business. The layoffs are to be made between March 24th and April 07th, the report continues.