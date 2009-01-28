AT&S: adjustments in Fehring facility

The Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S is now planning restructuring, workforce and capacity adjustments at its facility in Fehring, Austria.

The company is currently exploring other possibilities, such as to remove or adjust capacity. After implementing such measures at the company's main site in Loeben-Hinterberg and the facility in Klagenfurt (both Austria), the focus is now on the facility in Fehring. Here, AT&S employs around 400 staff, which produced double layer PCBs. "We are looking at short-work, educational holidays or a compination of both," the chief executive Harald Sommerer said.



In Loeben-Hinterberg, the company laid off 450 staff (300 of its regular workers and 150 temporary staff). In Klagenfurt, around 150 employees were registered for a 3-month-period of short-work (evertiq reported).