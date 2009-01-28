Electronics Production | January 28, 2009
Bookham and Avanex agree on merger
Bookham and Avanex reached a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction. Avanex shareholders will receive 5.426 shares of Bookham common stock for every share of Avanex common stock and will own approximately 46.75% of the combined company.
It is expected that the combination will be Adjusted EBITDA accretive in the first full quarter after the close of the transaction and will generate $7 million of quarterly cost savings by the end of the fourth full quarter after the close. The new company will have a stronger balance sheet, benefiting from combined cash balances and no outstanding debt. Restructuring costs associated with the transaction are expected to be less than $7 million.
"The combination of Bookham and Avanex creates synergies that we expect will significantly improve financial performance faster than either of the two companies could accomplish on a stand-alone basis," said Alain Couder, president and CEO of Bookham. "There is minimal product overlap between our businesses allowing us to quickly expand sales opportunities and improve service to our customers. In addition, both companies have strong technology platforms and the best engineering teams that we expect will allow us to drive innovation and expansion for both existing and new growth areas."
"The significant financial and technological advantages to combining the two companies will benefit our customers, employees, and shareholders, as well as the industry as a whole," said Giovanni Barbarossa, President and CEO of Avanex. "We expect that the combination of Avanex's next generation subsystem design and integration capabilities, enhanced with additional internal content from Bookham will deliver end-to-end product offerings to our customers at competitive prices."
The combined company will be led by Alain Couder who will serve as President and CEO. The company is expected to have two telecom divisions and one non-telecom division. The board of directors will be composed of Alain Couder and three additional directors from the Bookham board, and Giovanni Barbarossa and two additional directors from the Avanex board.
