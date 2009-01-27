Mikroelektronika supplies new FC system to Jihlava, CZ

Following Dečín, Pilsen, Most, Litvínov and Liberec, Jihlava is the next city to implement the complex new fare collection system based on contactless cards.

The contract, secured by the Czech EMS-provider Mikroelektronika, is including devices for 62 vehicles was signed at the end of November 2008. Each vehicle will be equipped with drivers terminal TR01, passengers terminal PT02 and five validators Camel Combi. The contract also involves the complete equipment of Back Office, handheld readers, data transfer system and five self service multifunctional terminals Smart Point.



The testing procedure will start in July 2009 and final operation is expected in October 2009. The realisation of this project is supported by the European Union Funds.