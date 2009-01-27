Molex to close facility in Slovakia

The US-based company Molex is to close its production facility in Kosice, in Eastern Slovakia.

The facility, situated in the Kechnec industrial zone outside Kosice in Eastern Slovakia, will see all production to be transferred to the USA and/or Italy. As a result, 1000 local employees will be laid off.



As reported earlier, the manufacturer and designer of electrical and fibre optic interconnectors and switches for the telecom, computer, medical and military markets, is reviewing its manufacturing setup, as well as discusses consequences of the current economic downturn and what affect it will have on some (if not all) Molex facilities.