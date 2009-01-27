Record year for Data Respons, pleased with the results in Germany

Norway based Data Respons operating revenue in the fourth quarter was NOK 248.9 million, a growth of 28 %. The order backlog was NOK 515 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of 32 %.

The Group's operating revenue for the full year was NOK 818.5 million, a growth of 29 %. The order intake for the year was NOK 945 million, an increase of 24 %.



- Our international operations continue their progress, and the split of revenue between regions and industries contribute to a more balanced exposure for the Group's operations. We are especially pleased with the strong finish in Germany. This confirms that our business model is competitive in the largest embedded market in Europe, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons.



- With the financial crisis in mind it is inspiring to set a record both for revenue and order intake in the last quarter, says Ragnvaldsen. An order backlog of more than half a billion enables a good start in 2009.



Data Respons believes the long-term prospects in the embedded market are positive, but is prepared for also this market to be impacted by the downturn in the world economy.



- We are prepared for a challenging year and have already implemented initiatives. Our cash flow has improved and our financial position is strengthened. We will continually improve the efficiency of our operations and will implement cost saving initiatives where needed. However, we will stay a competency oriented growth company with focus on its customers, Ragnvaldsen concludes.