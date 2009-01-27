Electronics Production | January 27, 2009
TI to reduce staff numbers by 12%
TI also announced it is making reductions in employment because demand has continued to weaken with the slowing economy. Employment will be reduced 12 percent through 1800 layoffs and 1600 voluntary retirements and departures.
Charges for these employment reductions will be about $300 million. Annualized savings from these reductions, plus those announced in October for the restructuring of the company's Wireless business, will be about $700 million after all reductions are complete in the third quarter of 2009.
"We are realigning our expenses with a global economy that continues to weaken," said Rich Templeton, TI chairman, president and chief executive officer. "By reducing expenses now, we keep TI financially strong and able to invest for future growth.
"Most of the reductions will come in our internal support functions and non-core product lines so that a greater percentage of the dollars we spend will go directly toward developing and supporting Analog and Embedded Processing products. We believe these are the areas that will drive TI's future growth and allow us to achieve our financial objectives.
"We are not counting on a near-term economic rebound for improvement. The actions we are taking to reduce expenses and inventory will position TI to deliver solid financial results, even in a period of prolonged economic weakness. When the economy strengthens, we'll be pleased that we focused aggressively on our core product lines."
Texas Instruments announced fourth-quarter revenue of $2.49 billion, net income of $107 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. These financial results include restructuring charges of $0.13 per share. Without the charges, EPS would have been $0.21, considerably better than the company's mid-quarter expectations.
TI's revenue declined 30% compared with the fourth quarter of 2007 and declined 26% compared with the third quarter of 2008. Revenue in all segments declined in both comparisons.
TI's operating profit declined 95% compared with the fourth quarter of 2007 and 93% compared with the third quarter. The declines were due to lower revenue and the associated lower gross profit in all segments, higher restructuring charges, as well as the impact of underutilized manufacturing assets. These more than offset other manufacturing cost reductions and lower operating expenses.
Excluding restructuring charges of $254 million, TI's operating profit was $305 million in the fourth quarter, or 12.2 percent of revenue.
"We are realigning our expenses with a global economy that continues to weaken," said Rich Templeton, TI chairman, president and chief executive officer. "By reducing expenses now, we keep TI financially strong and able to invest for future growth.
"Most of the reductions will come in our internal support functions and non-core product lines so that a greater percentage of the dollars we spend will go directly toward developing and supporting Analog and Embedded Processing products. We believe these are the areas that will drive TI's future growth and allow us to achieve our financial objectives.
"We are not counting on a near-term economic rebound for improvement. The actions we are taking to reduce expenses and inventory will position TI to deliver solid financial results, even in a period of prolonged economic weakness. When the economy strengthens, we'll be pleased that we focused aggressively on our core product lines."
Texas Instruments announced fourth-quarter revenue of $2.49 billion, net income of $107 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. These financial results include restructuring charges of $0.13 per share. Without the charges, EPS would have been $0.21, considerably better than the company's mid-quarter expectations.
TI's revenue declined 30% compared with the fourth quarter of 2007 and declined 26% compared with the third quarter of 2008. Revenue in all segments declined in both comparisons.
TI's operating profit declined 95% compared with the fourth quarter of 2007 and 93% compared with the third quarter. The declines were due to lower revenue and the associated lower gross profit in all segments, higher restructuring charges, as well as the impact of underutilized manufacturing assets. These more than offset other manufacturing cost reductions and lower operating expenses.
Excluding restructuring charges of $254 million, TI's operating profit was $305 million in the fourth quarter, or 12.2 percent of revenue.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments