Choice Logistics in agreement with Jabil

Choice Logistics has announced a new partnership with Jabil to fulfill mission-critical service parts logistics management operations. Jabil will utilize Choice for its time definite two- and four-hour service parts management.

“Choice is honored to be selected by an industry leader of Jabil’s caliber to help them meet mission-critical service parts needs for an extensive customer base,” said Michael Katz, CEO, Choice Logistics. “Jabil understands the value of our expertise, global network and sophisticated IT capabilities, that offer seamless access, regardless of region, 24/7.”



The relationship will allow Jabil to leverage Choice’s network to provide expedited parts management to customers on a global basis.



“We were very impressed with Choice’s Global Logistics Center, as well as the flexibility of their advanced IT platform,” said Mark Underhill, senior director of global logistics and network development for Jabil. “Choice’s vast scope of global strategic stocking locations provides access to markets all over the world for mission critical services. The dependability of Choice and their attention to detail, in addition to unwavering high standards for customer service, will greatly benefit our current and future customers.”