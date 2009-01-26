Honeywell to lay of 80 in Newhouse, Scotland

The technology company is to lay off 80 staff at its manufacturing facility in Newhouse, near Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

Especially the manufacturing and support employees in the company's sensing control and environment control, as well as the combustion departments will be affected, reports fifetoday. The measure is to help the company to aline cost structure and demand, a company spokesman told the newspaper.



Honeywell has entered the 30-day consultation period with the employees.