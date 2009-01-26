Elcoteq staff may turn to Foxconn in St.Petersburg

Staff from Elcoteq's facility in St.Petersburg in Russia may find work at Foxconn's facility when it opens this year.

The manager of Foxconn Russia said that the company is interested in Elcoteq's staff. The EMS-giant is to open a new faciltiy for the assembly of computers in St.Petersburg, Russia later this year.



Additionally, Elcoteq is said to not actively look for a possible buyer for its facility, but that it will consider any offer it receives.