Selem completes 3-year upgrading cycle of facilities

France based EMS-provider Selem is completing their plant with a FUJI CP643 machine and a selective wave solder machine, thus ending a 3-year cycle of upgrading production facilities.

However, the strength of a company is measured above all by the quality of the staff. This is the most difficult and the longest: background work on skills with appropriation of the continuous improvement culture by everyone. The third part is the business action plan. The slump could bring about a halt to regular growth recorded over many years. This is the moment when the company counts on its environment to confirm the validity of choices made. It is also the time to reconsider certain relocations which have not proven their cost-effectiveness, justifying the company's European production even more.