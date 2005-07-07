Camtec buys Atomika AG

French-based manufacturer of semiconductor metrology equipment and scientific instruments, Cameca Inc., has acquired the assets of German ion probe manufacturer Atomika AG from its U.S. parent.

According to EE Times, Atomika manufactures ion probes as well as quadrupole scientific instruments, which are used for surface analysis and process diagnosis in the semiconductor and LED industries. Customers include Jazz Semiconductor, IBM, Infineon and Toshiba.