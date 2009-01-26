Oerlikon continues restructuring

In parallel with the sale to BESI, ongoing reorganization measures at Oerlikon Esec will be continued and extended.

Of the 280 jobs at the Cham site, around 70 will be affected; in addition, another 80 jobs will be cut in the Esec group worldwide. An extension of 3 months in the current short-time work programme has also been applied for, which involves 70 employees.