HANZA appointed strategic supplier for Perten

Sweden based CMS provider HANZA has been appointed as a strategic supplier of Perten Instruments, a company in the quality of grain, flour, feed and food industries. The agreement includes the production of Perten Instruments product Aqua Matic 5100.

"We are very proud of the agreement with Perten Instruments," said Erik Stenfors, CEO of HANZA. "Perten Instruments is an example of global success of industry from Sweden, and their products fit well in our business model. We will do our utmost to be a great support to Perten Instruments in their future success"



The agreement covers the initial production of Perten Instruments product Aqua Matic 5100 and clarifies HANZAs role as a strategic partner through cooperation on cost reductions, manufacturing improvements, delivery capabilities, supporting the production, and more.



"For us, it is important to focus on our core business, to develop and market leading products in our niche," said Sven Holmlund, CEO of Perten Instruments. "Therefore, it was important for us to find an active and competitive supplier, offering cooperation in addition to pure manufacturing".



Production will begin in the spring at HANZAs manufacturing plant in Estonia.