Eolane Maroc sets up its own Purchasing Department

At the moment, all the components go through the French companies. However EMS-provider Eolane Maroc only purchasing the consumables they need for production. At the end of last year, Eolane Maroc took the first steps towards setting up its own purchasing department.

The Moroccan site carried out the procurement for a common customer, a major European automation company. The first step led to the creation of a Purchasing department and the appointment of Loubna Bencheikh, in charge of CAM configuration and the implementation of new incoming goods procedures.



The new department has become a profit centre, generating finance needed to face working capital requirements. Global logistics are optimised by Eolane’s subsidiary Selem’s participation as distributor and the final customers’ involvement. In 2009, Eolane Maroc plans to link up direct contacts with European suppliers and to use a logistics platform in France to optimise transport costs.