Nokia to increase R&D operations in Romania; but lays off 100 temporary at its assembly plant

Finland based mobile phone manufacturer Nokia plans to increase its R&D operations in countries such as Romania and India. However, the company was forced to temporarily lay off 100 contract workers (hired through Nokia subcontractors) at its assembly plant in Cluj, Romania.

According to Fastcompany, Nokia plans to increase its R&D operations in countries such as Romania and India. However, actmedia reports that Nokia has temporarily laid off over 100 contract employees at its assembly plant in Cluj, Romania. The affected employees were hired by two Nokia subcontractors. According to spokeswomen at the company “they were not considered employees of Nokia”, the report continues.