Electronics Production | January 22, 2009
Semcon to close facilities in Germany
Semcon is closing two premises in Rüsselsheim and Munich to adapt German activities to current market conditions for GM and BMW and carrying out staff cuts at these sites.
Activities at other sites in Germany are, under the circumstances, showing stable growth. The closure and staff cutting costs amount to around SEK 40 million and will impact on Q4 2008, together with the previously announced costs for staff cuts in Swedish activities of SEK 40 million.
The weak trend in the industry is continuing and it’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen with customers mainly in the automotive sector. We’re following developments very closely but we believe that we’ll unfortunately be forced to carry out cutbacks in Q1 because most of our major customers are continuing to lay off personnel. Uncertainty in the global economy means that we need to act to ensure that Semcon’s customer base is in line with a weaker economic situation,” says Kjell Nilsson, CEO of Semcon AB.
This uncertainty has also meant that the figures for the fourth quarter will be burdened by reserves for bad debts of around SEK 20 million. These bad debts include demands of around SEK 10 million from basically sound Russian customers who’ve experienced financing problems due to the economic downturn.
“Despite the uncertainty on the market in the short term from some industries and individual customers we’re still seeing a major demand for technical development. We’re focusing on securing a good financial position in order to stand stronger when the economic downturn ends. We’re still seeing good demand from several sectors, including the energy sector where investments are being made to expand the business. The market’s demand to produce more products, models and versions at an increased pace benefits the company, which means that we predict good business opportunities when the global financial crisis finally ends,” Kjell Nilsson concludes.
The weak trend in the industry is continuing and it’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen with customers mainly in the automotive sector. We’re following developments very closely but we believe that we’ll unfortunately be forced to carry out cutbacks in Q1 because most of our major customers are continuing to lay off personnel. Uncertainty in the global economy means that we need to act to ensure that Semcon’s customer base is in line with a weaker economic situation,” says Kjell Nilsson, CEO of Semcon AB.
This uncertainty has also meant that the figures for the fourth quarter will be burdened by reserves for bad debts of around SEK 20 million. These bad debts include demands of around SEK 10 million from basically sound Russian customers who’ve experienced financing problems due to the economic downturn.
“Despite the uncertainty on the market in the short term from some industries and individual customers we’re still seeing a major demand for technical development. We’re focusing on securing a good financial position in order to stand stronger when the economic downturn ends. We’re still seeing good demand from several sectors, including the energy sector where investments are being made to expand the business. The market’s demand to produce more products, models and versions at an increased pace benefits the company, which means that we predict good business opportunities when the global financial crisis finally ends,” Kjell Nilsson concludes.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments