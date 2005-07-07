Ericsson and Sharp extend cooperation

Ericsson and Sharp have signed license agreements for the U250 and G250, which are state-of-the art WCDMA/GPRS and GPRS platforms respectively, from Ericsson Mobile Platforms.

Sandeep Chennakeshu, Head of Ericsson Mobile Platforms, says: "We are very happy that Sharp has extended our cooperation to the new generation of platforms. Sharp builds some of the most advanced phones in the world and we are very happy that our platforms meet their requirements. It is a further qualification of our platform technology."



Mr. Yoshisuke Hasegawa, Corporate Director, Group General Manager of Communication Systems Group, Sharp Corporation says: "We have successfully launched several models on the Ericsson Mobile Platform. Our continued choice of these platforms is based on their ability to allow us to reuse our applications across platforms, the rich feature set support and stability in volume production. The exceptional feature set and performance allows us to realize Sharp's unique

products for the market."