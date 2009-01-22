Huntsman to close Grimsby facility

Huntsman said that its Pigments Division plans to close its titanium dioxide plant located in Grimsby, U.K.

The Grimsby plant, the division's oldest and least efficient manufacturing facility, has an annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes of titanium dioxide. Pigment production at the plant would cease during the first quarter of 2009.



Approximately 200 full time employees and contractors work at the site. Annual operating cost savings resulting from the plant's closure would be approximately $28 million.