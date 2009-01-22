Nokia cuts 1000 jobs

A total of 1000 employees at Nokia will have to leave the company as a result of the existing cost-saving measures, "said Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo today.

This statement follows the company's interim report, posting a considerable loss. The mobile phone manufacturer has already taken a number of measures to reduce costs, such as reducing staff in Finland, Canada as well as in the Navteq business division Additional to that, the company plans the closure of the operations in Japan, said Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, reports Dagens Industri.