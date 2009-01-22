Leoni closes factory in Romania

The Germany based cable manufacturer Leoni will close one of its four production facilities in Romania.

The German cable manufacturer will close one of its Romanian production facilities. A company spokesman confirmed to the Nürnberger Nachrichten that the facility in Mioveni will be closed. The measure is mainly due to the contrast between higher production an weaker demand.



Leoni currently employs 230 people at the facility in Mioveni. The other Romanian facilities will not be affected by the measure.