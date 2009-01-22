Xactpcb sees strong demand in China

UK based software company XACTPCB sees strong demand for its products and services, not just in Asia, but worldwide.

As a result of this increasing demand from both existing customers and new opportunities, XACT has appointed Mr David Cheng as Technical Applications Support Engineer. David has many years of PCB manufacturing experience, gained at such companies as Unimicron and Foxconn, he will be located at the company’s base near Shenzhen.



Les Sainsbury, Xact’s CEO says “we believe the increasing activity that we are witnessing reflects both an increasing acceptance of intelligent automation software as a valuable proposition and an understanding that significant manufacturing efficiency gains can be made over traditional approaches".