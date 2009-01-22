Jabil affected by economic conditions

The EMS-provider Jabil is affected by the general downturn in the global economic situation and sees a negative impact on the result of operations.

This is mainly attributed to a slowdown of customer demand. Especially the USA, as well as some countries in Europe and Asia experiencing a decline in gross domestic product, said Marketwatch.These economic conditions are expected to continue their negative affect on Jabil's operations for a least the next few fiscal quarters, if not longer.