TT electronics may cut 100 staff in UK

Following yesterdays announcement, it emerged that 100 TT electronics' jobs may be lost in the UK alone. TT electronics announced yesterday to lay off around 700 staff worldwide.

A company spokeswoman was cited in a WalesOnline report in saying that "she believed 100 jobs would be cut in the UK". However, no definite details were available and more would come during the next few weeks. The Surrey-based company, which operates facilities across Britain, employs around 7000 staff globally.